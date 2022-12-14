Reward being offered in search for woman wanted on murder indictment warrant

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A reward is now being offered in the search for a woman wanted on a murder indictment warrant.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 39-year-old Danielle Kelly. A grand jury indicted her on a charge of murder and three counts of first-degree assault.

The sheriff’s office says Kelly was driving an SUV under the influence in September 2021 when she hit two other vehicles on US 25. Tiffany Smith, who was a passenger in Kelly’s vehicle, died in the crash and three other people were hurt.

The sheriff’s office says she failed to appear in court and she’s now wanted on a murder indictment warrant.

Laurel County Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to Kelly’s arrest.

If you know where she is, call the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600.

