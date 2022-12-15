Accident on Blue Grass Airport’s main runway causing delays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heads up, Lexington air travelers!

An accident at Blue Grass Airport Thursday afternoon has departures and arrivals delayed.

Airport officials say a small private aircraft’s landing gear collapsed when it landed on the main runway. No one was hurt, but that plane is currently stuck on the main runway.

They say until that small plane is moved out of the way, no planes can take off or land on the main runway.

We know of one flight, Delta 1309, that took off from Atlanta and got to the Kentucky/Tennessee border, then turned around and went back to Atlanta because of the situation at Blue Grass.

Airport officials didn’t have an estimate of how long it will take to move the plane.

