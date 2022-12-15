Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Flakes Ready To Fly

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Colder weather continues to filter into the state today as we track a few flakes over the next few days. This is a precursor to a harsh winter pattern developing for Christmas week and beyond.

A mix of sun and clouds will turn back to cloudy later today as a weak upper level system swings through the Ohio Valley. This will bring a few flurries and a couple of snow showers tonight, especially in the eastern half of the state. This will be followed by a few more systems that can spawn some more flakes late Friday into Saturday.

Temps this weekend are in the low and middle 30s for highs with lows reaching the upper teens by Sunday and Monday.

Harsh winter weather is possible late next week into Christmas weekend. That may include snow and arctic cold temps!

