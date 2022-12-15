EKU falls in final minute at NKU, 64-61

RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky University’s Tayshawn Comer answered a 3-pointer with one of his own to tie the game with a minute left, but Northern Kentucky University scored the final three points to pull out a 64-61 win on Wednesday at Truist Arena.

A’lahn Sumler hit his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 1:27 to play putting the Norse on top 61-58. Comer came right down and connected from the right wing with 1:04 on the clock to tie the score for the eighth time.

NKU’s Marques Warrick hit one of two free throws with 29 seconds remaining to break the tie. Eastern Kentucky missed two shots on the other end and then was forced to foul. Trailing by three, Turner Buttry got off a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that missed.

The Colonels will be back home to host Radford on Saturday. All kids ages 12 and under have the opportunity to claim one FREE ticket as part of Future Colonels Day. Additional tickets can be purchased at a discounted rate of just $5. Activities will include photos with Santa, FREE t-shirts for youth, toddlers, and babies and a halftime baby crawl race.

Eastern Kentucky’s 1971-72 NCAA Tournament team will be honored during halftime of the game against Radford.

Devontae Blanton led all players with 23 points for EKU (5-6). He also had six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Xavier Rhodes led Northern Kentucky (6-5) with 19 points. Sumler scored 12 off the bench. Warrick, who came into the game averaging 20.4 points per contest and with a 45-point performance under his belt this season, was held to nine points on seven free throws and one field goal.

The Colonels erased a 6-point deficit early in the second half with a 7-0 run. Blanton’s jumper made it 33-32 in favor of the visitors. The Norse eased back out to a 6-point lead at 48-42 on a Rhodes bucket with 9:03 left. Three-pointers by Michael Moreno and DaShawn Jackson, and a jumper from Blanton allowed Eastern Kentucky to draw even at 50-50.

EKU went back in front, 55-53, on one free throw from Jackson and another by John Ukomadu. After NKU took a 3-point lead, Blanton tied it up at 58-58 on a triple from the left corner with 2:34 left in the game.

The Norse entered the day averaging just 13 turnovers per game. EKU forced 11 turnovers in the first half and out-scored the home team 14-4 off turnovers. Northern Kentucky turned it over only four times in the second stanza.

The two teams exchanged a pair of runs to start the game. The Colonels jumped out to an 11-4 lead as Blanton scored seven early points. The Norse answered with a 16-0 run as EKU went 5:39 without scoring. Rhodes capped it with a 3-pointer for a 20-11 lead.

Northern Kentucky took another 9-point advantage, 26-17, on a dunk by Imanuel Zorgvoi. Eastern Kentucky ran off seven unanswered to make it a 2-point game, 26-24. NKU led by four, 30-26, at the break.

