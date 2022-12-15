Hank the Horse rings bell for Salvation Army in Lexington

Hank the Horse
Hank the Horse(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Kentucky horse was out ringing the bell for the salvation army Thursday.

Hank the Horse was out in the Lexington Green Shopping Center.

Hank is a children’s literacy advocate who rings the bell every year for the organization.

Organizers say they love having him out to meet so many people.

If you did not get to see hank on Thursday, you can see him next week. He will be back at Lexington Green on Tuesday and Friday.

