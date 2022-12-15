Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Now for the colder air

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You’ll notice that it gets a lot chillier later today but this isn’t as cold as it gets this weekend.

Thursday will be a day of transition. Afternoon numbers will be pretty close to normal. Which is down from Wednesday’s run in the 50s. It will turn much colder by tonight and carries forward into Friday. Most areas will not get out of the 30s for highs.

The change in the pattern will hold steady through the weekend and well into next week. Each day will feature highs in the 30s with some cold 20s at night.

As we look toward Christmas week, I think another deeper shot of colder air will sink into the region at the end of the week. Since it is such an important forecast, I will go out of my comfort zone and post my long-range thoughts. Bitterly cold air dives in for the end of the week and Christmas Weekend. There’s a shot at teens and 20s for highs and some single-digit lows. The most important question isn’t about the cold, it is about the snow chance. There might just be some by Christmas. There is still plenty of time to get this right and that’s what I intend on doing.

Take care of each other!

