Kentucky football adds a pair of transfers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky football program added two transfers on Thursday.

Northern Illinois offensive lineman Marques Cox and Cincinnati cornerback JQ Hardaway both announced their intention to join the Wildcats roster next season.

Cox, is a five-year player for Northern Illinois and will have one season of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound left tackle started for 33-straight games for the Huskies before he suffered a season-ending injury this season in a game against Kentucky.

I would like to thank everyone that recruited me during this process. After talking with my family, I’ve decided to commit to The University of Kentucky! #BBN pic.twitter.com/T9ykRC2a5r — Marques R. Cox (@MonsterMarq) December 15, 2022

Hardaway is a former four-star recruit in the 2022 class who played 95 snaps for the Bearcats this season. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound transfer had seven tackles and two tackles for loss during his one season at Cincinnati. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

IM HOME BBN 💙 pic.twitter.com/0W82tGZ04s — JQ Hardaway (@Jhardaway_24) December 15, 2022

