Kentucky football adds a pair of transfers

Northern Illinois offensive lineman Marques Cox and Cincinnati cornerback JQ Hardaway will join the Wildcats roster
JQ Hardaway transfers to Kentucky from Cincinnati
JQ Hardaway transfers to Kentucky from Cincinnati(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky football program added two transfers on Thursday.

Northern Illinois offensive lineman Marques Cox and Cincinnati cornerback JQ Hardaway both announced their intention to join the Wildcats roster next season.

Cox, is a five-year player for Northern Illinois and will have one season of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound left tackle started for 33-straight games for the Huskies before he suffered a season-ending injury this season in a game against Kentucky.

Hardaway is a former four-star recruit in the 2022 class who played 95 snaps for the Bearcats this season. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound transfer had seven tackles and two tackles for loss during his one season at Cincinnati. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they found $14,000 in cash, several guns and various drug-related items at the home.
Man arrested after two-month investigation in Kentucky
A serious collision has occurred at Mason Headley Road and Duntreath Drive.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington crash
Shana Carf
Missing W.Va. girl found safe in Kentucky; mother arrested
Laura Anderson was reported missing in 2018.
Body of woman who went missing 5 years ago found
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

The Eagles (6-5) had four players score in double figures, led by Kalil Thomas, who tied his...
Morehead State uses free throw accuracy down the stretch to defeat Georgia Southern
EKU falls to NKU 64-61
EKU falls in final minute at NKU, 64-61
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach
Former UK Football players remember Coach Mike Leach