Kentucky’s bourbon industry records best year for growth in 2022

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky recorded its best year for growth in the bourbon and spirits industry in 2022.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Kentucky saw more than $2.1 billion in new investments and approximately 700 new jobs for Kentucky residents.

The announcement was made at the Buffalo Trace Distillery as the company celebrated its eight millionth barrel of Kentucky bourbon since Prohibition.

“Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits industry continues to set itself apart as we conclude another tremendous year of growth statewide,” said Gov. Beshear. “The momentum has been incredible, and the demand for Kentucky bourbon just keeps growing around the world. With monumental investments from companies like Sazerac Co., Beam Suntory and Pernod Ricard, our bourbon industry is reaching new heights. I want to thank everyone who has made this growth possible, from the companies themselves to the communities they’re calling home. Bourbon has a truly statewide impact, with partners in every corner of the commonwealth.”

Currently, the commonwealth has distilleries in one-third of Kentucky counties, with that footprint expected to increase.

The commonwealth’s bourbon sector is a nearly $9 billion industry in Kentucky, generating more than 22,500 jobs with an annual payroll exceeding $1.23 billion.

