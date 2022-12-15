Lexington mental health experts give tips on dealing with trauma during the holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is commonplace to wish happy holidays to friends or family this time of year. However, mental health experts say it’s common to feel unhappy during this time of year.

UK psychology professor Michelle Martel says one in three people are dealing with some form of trauma or grief during the holidays.

“Obviously if it’s a recent loss, that’s the most difficult thing to deal with around the holidays,” Martel said. “They say time heals all wounds, and that’s true, but I think sometimes it takes a little longer than people would like.”

Martel also does her own private practice work. Martel says she often sees people grieving during this season, even years after suffering a loss.

For those who are facing these struggles, Martel suggests taking an opposite action. That could mean celebrating differently by changing up the meal, inviting friends over or going to a different person’s house.

Experts recommend seeking out professional help and they say that the new 988 helpline offers specialized care with fellow Kentuckians ready to take your calls.

Marcie Timmerman with Mental Health America of Kentucky says it’s also important for you to support your loved ones as well.

“Being available for them. Being willing to just listen, to not have to fix it, to not try and find a solution. I think those are easy things for us to say and not necessarily do. As people who care about these folks, we want to come in and swoop in and fix it. But being able to just be a listening ear and a supportive ear,” Timmerman said.

Timmerman says her organization offers multiple resources to help those suffering from trauma and grief. Those can be found here.

