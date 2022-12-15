Lexington Sporting Club files another application to build stadium

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Sporting Club filed another application for its main stadium.

According to the Herald-Leader, they requested a zone change and a conditional use permit for an area off Athens Boonesboro Road near I-75. The location is behind the Speedway.

The stadium will seat 6,500 people and cost up to $40 million to build.

It will be next to the sporting club’s youth soccer fields, which were approved in September.

The application comes after the club pulled its proposal for the site off Newtown Pike. Many farm owners and folks in the horse industry opposed it.

