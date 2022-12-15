London man arrested following bulldozer chase

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man faces several charges after he led police on a chase with a bulldozer.

Thursday morning, police tried to serve three felony warrants on Casey Reed.

When officers arrived, they found Reed, 40, pushing dirt on a bulldozer in his backyard.

Police said the chase started after Reed took off into the woods on the bulldozer.

During the chase, officers were able to open the door of the bulldozer and remove Reed from the cab.

Reed was arrested shortly after 10 a.m. in a wooded area off of Bert Allen Road.

He faces several charges, including fleeing or evading police, two counts of wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.

Reed was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

