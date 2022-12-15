Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering, mutilating college student

Mark Latunski, the man who pleaded guilty to killing and mutilating 25-year-old Kevin Bacon,...
Mark Latunski, the man who pleaded guilty to killing and mutilating 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, was sentenced on Dec. 15.(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - The Michigan man who pleaded guilty to killing and mutilating a college student has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Mark David Latunski was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and to disinterment and mutilation during a plea hearing Sept. 22.

Latunski pleaded guilty to brutally killing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, a student at the University of Michigan-Flint, in December 2019. Latunski met Bacon through a dating app.

Bacon was found murdered inside Latunski’s Bennington Township home on Dec. 28, 2019, after going missing on Christmas Eve.

“He was a generous and kind person, and he would want everybody to move forward and do what they had to do for their goals and dreams,” said Pamela Bacon, Kevin Bacon’s mother, after Latunski’s sentencing. “And I’m going to say it like my daughter said, ‘Please be careful on the internet because you never know what’s going to happen.’”

Kevin Bacon was brutally murdered at a home in Shiawassee County in 2019.
Kevin Bacon was brutally murdered at a home in Shiawassee County in 2019.(Courtesy photo)

After Bacon’s body was found, authorities said Latunski admitted to police he killed Bacon and ate part of his body. Latunski told police he used a knife to stab Bacon in the back then slit his throat, according to court records.

During a 2020 hearing, grisly details emerged about what happened in Latunski’s home that night.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they found $14,000 in cash, several guns and various drug-related items at the home.
Man arrested after two-month investigation in Kentucky
A serious collision has occurred at Mason Headley Road and Duntreath Drive.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington crash
Laura Anderson was reported missing in 2018.
Body of woman who went missing 5 years ago found
Shana Carf
Missing W.Va. girl found safe in Kentucky; mother arrested
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

The status of Puerto Rico has long been debated. The proposal of a binding referendum has...
House passes referendum to ‘decolonize’ Puerto Rico
President Joe Biden spoke as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit on Thursday.
Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon
The report defines a stressful job as one that requires accepting criticism and dealing calmly...
These are the top 10 most stressful jobs in the United States
This photo provided on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, shows Airman First Class Peter R. Mathews while...
National Guard airman dies in snowboarding fall at NJ mall