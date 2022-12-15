State lawmakers question safety at juvenile facilities

Jail bars in a prison
Jail bars in a prison(piqsels)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent riot at a southern Kentucky juvenile detention center was the subject of discussion in a state legislative panel Thursday.

Kentucky lawmakers heard from the Justice Cabinet Secretary and Juvenile Justice Commissioner.

Both staff members and youth were hurt in a violent incident at a facility in Adair County in November. A girl was reportedly sexually assaulted, and now lawmakers want to hear what led up to this and if laws can be changed to improve these environments.

Senator Phillip Wheeler and other lawmakers questioned why low-level offenders were housed with kids charged with much more serious crimes at the Adair County facility when a riot broke out. The answer was the model put into play decades ago under the current juvenile justice model.

However, justice cabinet officials point to the Governor moving to place females into their own facility and say other changes are also on the way.

“We are changing that,” said Secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Kerry Harvey. “The Governor has announced what we are going to do is try to identify kids by the nature of what they are charged with.”

Kentucky lawmakers will meet in 19 days, but next year is a non-budget year, so there are questions if money could be appropriated to solve staffing issues.

One Kentucky lawmaker suggested housing juveniles with adults in local jails again, but others say too many legal issues can arise with that.

