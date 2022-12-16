Chris Bailey’s Forecast | All Weather Eyes on Christmas Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Colder winds continue to blow across the region today as some sun and clouds do a little battle. While some flakes will fly from time to time into the weekend, the main focus continues to be on the harsh winter pattern ahead leading up to Christmas.

In addition to a few flakes flying tonight and Saturday, temps continue to come down as winds stay a bit gusty. This makes for seasonably cold wind chills through the weekend.

All eyes continue to be on the increasing threat for a major winter storm to blast much of the eastern half of the country by Thursday and Friday. There’s enormous potential with this setup and this is likely to turn into widespread disruptive storm for millions of people.

While the exact impact this storm will have on our weather is still days away from being known, confidence continues to grow that we will have an impact. What’s on the table? Anything from a simple arctic front passing through with a little bit of snow to, at the other extreme, a blizzard. Of course, there’s a lot of scenarios in between those two, so keep that in mind. It’s not too often where you have a ceiling as high as this storm, though.

Again… It’s too early to talk about anything specific as I can’t tell you how much of this storm will impact us at this point. The possibilities are certainly there and the ceiling is high.

Regardless of the exact impact of this storm, bitterly cold air follows for Christmas weekend. Temps have a chance to head to zero or below with wind chills well into the danger category.

