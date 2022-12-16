Coen makes first public comments on UK coaching situation

Rams’ OC reportedly will return to Wildcats
Rams' offensive coordinator Liam Coen on Friday spoke publicly for the first time about rumors...
Rams' offensive coordinator Liam Coen on Friday spoke publicly for the first time about rumors he's heading back to UK.(Los Angeles Rams)
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator Liam Coen said on Friday “there’s no update right now,” on whether he will return to UK, as has been reported recently.

Coen said he will finish the season as the Rams’ OC.

“Biggest thing is focusing on the season. That’s the conversation that I’ll end up having with those guys at the end of the season,” Coen said, in a regularly scheduled Rams’ news conference prior to their game with the Packers.

Coen is rumored to be returning to Mark Stoops’ staff as offensive coordinator, the position he held in 2021 prior to bolting to the NFL.

“The biggest thing is trying to do right by this place and finish this season in the right way,” Coen added. “That’s the main focus.”

“These guys are professionals, they know the deal,” Coen said. “Everybody is really respectful of these kind of situations in this building. Everybody has been nothing but supportive.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Grass Airport’s main runway back open
A serious collision has occurred at Mason Headley Road and Duntreath Drive.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington crash
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors.
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
A serious crash has occurred at Yellowstone Pkwy and Alumni Dr in Lexington.
Seven injured in five-car crash in Lexington

Latest News

Kiyaunta Goodwin commits to Kentucky
UPDATE: Stoops confirms Kiyaunta Goodwin enters transfer portal
Steiner selected for one of college sports’ most prestigious awards after record-setting season
UK’s Steiner wins track’s version of Heisman Award
JQ Hardaway transfers to Kentucky from Cincinnati
Kentucky football adds a pair of transfers
The Eagles (6-5) had four players score in double figures, led by Kalil Thomas, who tied his...
Morehead State uses free throw accuracy down the stretch to defeat Georgia Southern