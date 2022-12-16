Coen makes first public comments on UK coaching situation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator Liam Coen said on Friday “there’s no update right now,” on whether he will return to UK, as has been reported recently.

Coen said he will finish the season as the Rams’ OC.

“Biggest thing is focusing on the season. That’s the conversation that I’ll end up having with those guys at the end of the season,” Coen said, in a regularly scheduled Rams’ news conference prior to their game with the Packers.

Coen is rumored to be returning to Mark Stoops’ staff as offensive coordinator, the position he held in 2021 prior to bolting to the NFL.

“The biggest thing is trying to do right by this place and finish this season in the right way,” Coen added. “That’s the main focus.”

“These guys are professionals, they know the deal,” Coen said. “Everybody is really respectful of these kind of situations in this building. Everybody has been nothing but supportive.”

