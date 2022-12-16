EKY couple struggling to repair home nearly five months after flooding

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Christmas will be much different for many in eastern Kentucky this year.

Many still have not returned to a permanent type of home, and there is a concern about extreme cold coming.

There were 260 homes lost in Knott County. 47 families with school kids are in temporary housing. More donations and people with skills to repair those homes are needed.

“My brother passed away the other day. I haven’t had time to grieve that,” Vernon Combs said.

Vernon has not had much time or effort to think about Christmas with so much loss all around him. The home he and his wife, Betty, have shared for over 50 years is only a shell of what it used to be. The house needs a lot of work, and they do not have the people or the payments to do it.

“Yeah, all we got is a phone and a toilet. They are going to tear the toilet out, too,” Betty said.

However, through all of that, the Combs will tell you they are blessed.

“We are so much better off than some,” Vernon said. “We lost no vehicles. We woke up in the middle of the night. Spent 6 hours up on the hill in the pouring rain.”

Fema provided $10,000 to the Combs, but they need much more. Despite their needs, they say many others are in much worse shape.

Knott County housing and community people say that many older people don’t have something to fall back on, and it’s difficult to start over so late in life.

To donate to the Knott County Community Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.