Four Kentuckians receive the Gift of Heat from Fayette Heating and Air

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four Kentuckians had Christmas come early this year.

Fayette Heating and Air gave out HVAC systems for their Gift of Heat event Thursday morning. Each of the four people nominated hoped that they would be the ones to win the new HVAC system, but none of them expected that they would all be winners.

“It’s just one of those things, working for Fayette, it never gets old being able to help these people,” said Jeff Coats, Fayette Heating and Air sales manager.

Each year, the company puts out a call for nominations, looking to help people who need heat during the winter. From there, the company installs those brand new units for each of the winners that are selected.

This year, four people won those new systems. Many of them have lived without heat for years.

Deborah Goad told us that she’s gone eight years without heat. She said she was recently diagnosed with cancer and is extremely grateful that she won’t have to go another winter without a warm home.

“I just felt all the love of all the people that nominated me,” said Goad. “For a community that cares enough to give someone else heat that doesn’t have it and hasn’t had it for a long time. And just that outpouring of that gift, the love and the support from the community, my family, and my friends, it just, it just hit me all at once.”

Fayette Heating and Air told all of the winners that it’s their commitment to get each of these new units installed by Christmas, so they will have a warm home for the holidays.

WKYT is a partner of Fayette Heating and Air for the Gift of Heat event.

