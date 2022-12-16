How to make sure your HVAC unit is ready for winter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The colder weather means it’s time for some home maintenance. That includes making sure the unit that heats your house is working properly.

As it gets much colder out, there are several things you can do to make sure your HVAC unit is functioning properly and safely. This is needed maintenance whether you have a furnace, a heat pump or a multipurpose unit.

“Airflow is the most important part of the HVAC system. Changing the filters, making sure that you’re getting the biannual or at least annual maintenance on them. Especially gas furnaces,” Climate Control service manager Paul Maddox said.

Because as the weather changes, your filters should too.

“These systems are going to run more. So we’ll get a lot more of what we call cycles. That’s when everything is going to show itself. So, again, it’s very important for airflow that the filters are changed. I would definitely check those,” Maddox said.

Maddox says you need these checkups now so crews can catch any more significant issues before it’s too late, especially regarding your heat pump systems.

“In this cold weather coming up, most of the newer ones can handle these temperatures,” Maddox said. But when it gets down with what’s forecasted, you want to keep an eye on those. A lot of snow and ice can build up. Then you want to shut them off. You go to the emergency heat feature, so that way, the outdoor feature is not running. Protecting it.”

These are all things you can do now to save time and money later on.

Maddox says you should make an appointment or do a little DIY maintenance as soon as possible.

