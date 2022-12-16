Hundreds of UK students graduate Friday
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of University of Kentucky students are graduating Friday.
Two commencement ceremonies will take place at Rupp Arena.
The first was held at 10 a.m., with the second at 3 p.m.
Guests can only bring a small clutch or a clear bag.
Masks are optional.
Free parking is available on West High Street.
You can expect extra traffic in the downtown area.
