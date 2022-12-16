Hundreds of UK students graduate Friday

UK winter commencement ceremony
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of University of Kentucky students are graduating Friday.

Two commencement ceremonies will take place at Rupp Arena.

The first was held at 10 a.m., with the second at 3 p.m.

Guests can only bring a small clutch or a clear bag.

Masks are optional.

Free parking is available on West High Street.

You can expect extra traffic in the downtown area.

