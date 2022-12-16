Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Snow Showers and Bitter Cold Temperatures
Keeping a close eye on a weather maker, which will spark snow showers through early Sunday.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a weather maker, which will spark snow showers through early Sunday.

We’ll dry out on Sunday and Monday.

A system, to our South, could bring another chance for snow showers Monday night into Tuesday.

The best chance for snow arrives, on Thursday, with an arctic cold front. Behind the front, bitter cold temperatures through Christmas. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

