UPDATE: Stoops confirms Kiyaunta Goodwin enters transfer portal

Is highest-ranked signee in UK football history
Kiyaunta Goodwin commits to Kentucky
Kiyaunta Goodwin commits to Kentucky(247Sports)
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin has entered the transfer portal. UK head coach Mark Stoops confirmed the move during a Friday press conference.

Goodwin, a freshman out of Louisville, is the highest-ranked signee in UK football history. Goodwin was a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class and ranked the top tackle prospect in the country.

Goodwin played in 11 games for the Cats this past season.

