UPDATE: Stoops confirms Kiyaunta Goodwin enters transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin has entered the transfer portal. UK head coach Mark Stoops confirmed the move during a Friday press conference.

Goodwin, a freshman out of Louisville, is the highest-ranked signee in UK football history. Goodwin was a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class and ranked the top tackle prospect in the country.

Goodwin played in 11 games for the Cats this past season.

