Lexington crash victim remembered as a light in the community

Makenzie Harlin, 21, was in the passenger seat of a car hit by a truck near the intersection of...
Makenzie Harlin, 21, was in the passenger seat of a car hit by a truck near the intersection of Mason Headley Road and Gettysburg Road Wednesday afternoon. She died at the scene.(Harlin family)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly Lexington crash has left one family mourning a daughter, mother and friend.

Makenzie Harlin, 21, was in the passenger seat of a car hit by a truck near the intersection of Mason Headley Road and Gettysburg Road Wednesday afternoon. She died at the scene, just minutes from her home.

Makenzie is remembered as a light in the community. She’s described as someone who would be there for you without hesitation.

“She was just quirky and silly and, you know, just, like she lit up rooms,” said Heather Harlin, Makenzie’s mother.

Makenzie was Heather’s firstborn. Heather says it’s the smallest things that people say that let her know her daughter was a special type of person.

“I’ve had people write me and say, ‘I went to high school with her, and she was just a light.’ And like I say, I know every parent says this, but she really was, you know, she was one of those people,” Heather said.

Heather says she’s grateful to have been her mom for 21 years.

“It was 21 years of warm hugs and ‘I love yous,’” Heather said.

She says this tragedy is not going to hurt any less as the days go on.

“I don’t have the answers to the questions we all want to know, and that’s why,” Heather said.

For now, her biggest purpose is to never let her granddaughter forget her mom.

“If I didn’t have that little girl, it would be really really rough,” Heather said.

The Harlin family has also set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for Makenzie’s daughter’s college fund.

