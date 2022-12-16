Lexington parking meter rates and hours of enforcement increases announced

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington & Fayette County Parking Authority has announced an increase in parking meter rates and meter enforcement hours.

Starting January 3, 2023, rates will increase as follows:

  • Areas that are currently $0.50 per hour will now be $0.75 per hour
  • Areas that are currently $1 per hour will now be $1.50 per hour
  • Areas that are currently $1.50 per hour will now be $2 per hour

Meter enforcement hours will change from Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Free parking will still be offered on Sundays and after 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

This is the first parking meter rate increase since 2019 and the first meter enforcement hour change since 2008.

