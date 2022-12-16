Man sentenced to life in prison for role in deadly Lexington kidnappings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man, Ramon Camacho Zepeda, 54, was sentenced to life in federal prison on Friday after being convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles.

According to evidence presented at trial, the charges stemmed from the kidnappings of two individuals, identified in court records as J.O. and M.A.T.O. Both victims were killed during the commission of the kidnappings. Their bodies were discovered in the trunk of a car in September 2017 in the 400 block of Blue Sky Parkway in Lexington.

That location was an automotive repair business owned by J.O. Two vehicles belonging to J.O. were stolen during the offenses and transported to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Evidence presented at trial revealed that Camacho Zepeda and Diaz Barraza were distributing kilogram quantities of cocaine and heroin in Lexington, and that J.O. had incurred a debt to them, based on his involvement in the drug trafficking.

Zepeda, Rosario Diaz Barraza, 32, of Phoenix, and John Carlos Betancourt, 27, of Penuelas, Puerto Rico, were convicted at trial in April 2022.

Diaz Barraza was sentenced in September 2022 to 35 years in prison. Betancourt was sentenced in July 2022 to 84 months.

