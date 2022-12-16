Man sentenced to life in prison for role in deadly Lexington kidnappings

File: The bodies of two men were found inside a trunk outside a business on Blue Sky Parkway in...
File: The bodies of two men were found inside a trunk outside a business on Blue Sky Parkway in Lexington in 2017. (WKYT)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man, Ramon Camacho Zepeda, 54, was sentenced to life in federal prison on Friday after being convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles.

Three convicted for roles in 2017 deaths of two Lexington men

According to evidence presented at trial, the charges stemmed from the kidnappings of two individuals, identified in court records as J.O. and M.A.T.O.  Both victims were killed during the commission of the kidnappings.  Their bodies were discovered in the trunk of a car in September 2017 in the 400 block of Blue Sky Parkway in Lexington.

That location was an automotive repair business owned by J.O. Two vehicles belonging to J.O. were stolen during the offenses and transported to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. 

Evidence presented at trial revealed that Camacho Zepeda and Diaz Barraza were distributing kilogram quantities of cocaine and heroin in Lexington, and that J.O. had incurred a debt to them, based on his involvement in the drug trafficking.

Zepeda, Rosario Diaz Barraza, 32, of Phoenix, and John Carlos Betancourt, 27, of Penuelas, Puerto Rico, were convicted at trial in April 2022.

Diaz Barraza was sentenced in September 2022 to 35 years in prison. Betancourt was sentenced in July 2022 to 84 months.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Grass Airport’s main runway back open
A serious collision has occurred at Mason Headley Road and Duntreath Drive.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington crash
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors.
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
A serious crash has occurred at Yellowstone Pkwy and Alumni Dr in Lexington.
Seven injured in five-car crash in Lexington

Latest News

Vernon and Betty Combs are still struggling to rebuild their home, nearly five months after the...
EKY couple struggling to repair home nearly five months after flooding
The opening of a new rehab facility in Jessamine County is currently on hold.
Nicholasville City ordinance puts planned Homeless Coalition center in jeopardy
Makenzie Harlin, 21, was in the passenger seat of a car hit by a truck near the intersection of...
Lexington crash victim remembered as a light in the community
The Lexington & Fayette County Parking Authority has announced an increase in parking meter...
Lexington parking meter rates and hours of enforcement increases announced