Nicholasville City ordinance puts planned Homeless Coalition center in jeopardy

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The opening of a new rehab facility in Jessamine County is currently on hold.

The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition is working to open its Center for Growth and Hope in Nicholasville. It would support those experiencing homelessness, domestic violence, and more.

514 North Main St. has lied dormant for years. The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition is trying to turn the space into a new rehab facility. However, Johnny Templin says Nicholasville city leaders are putting up roadblocks in his effort to create a positive environment there.

Templin says they have been planning to expand their services to this location since the Spring. He says the social rehab facility should be allowed there based on the city’s current zoning rules.

This week, the City Commission passed an ordinance prohibiting shelters in the downtown business area.

“I’ve described that we’re going to keep the emergency homeless shelter on Maple. I’ve said that dozens of times,” Templin said.

Templin says it shouldn’t affect their new center, but he sees it as an example of a disconnect between the city’s leaders and its most vulnerable.

“To me, I can’t see this as anything except for a needs-based, homeless bias,” Templin said,

For people like April McCubbins, who got their life back on track thanks to the homeless coalition, the city’s ordinance passing hits even harder.

“I was that person that they’re saying is pretty much not worthy of having that opportunity to become a member of the community,” McCubbins said. “Ignoring the problem doesn’t make it go away.”

Templin is asking the city’s leaders to come across the street, open their hearts and speak to him about what they are trying to achieve here with this new center for growth and hope.

WKYT spoke to Nicholasville’s Planning and Zoning Director in person. He declined to comment at this time. We also reached out to the mayor of Nicholasville and have not heard back.

