UK’s Steiner wins track’s version of Heisman Award

Ohio native takes home Bowerman Award
Steiner selected for one of college sports’ most prestigious awards after record-setting season
Steiner selected for one of college sports’ most prestigious awards after record-setting season(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK track champion Abby Steiner is the winner of the Bowerman Award, the most prestigious award in collegiate track and field, it was announced Thursday night.

Steiner previously was named the 2022 USTFCCCA Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year Award, the Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year Award, and the Honda Sports Award for Track and Field,

Steiner won three NCAA titles this year -- the 200-meter dash at the indoor and outdoor national championships, and set an American record and second-fastest mark in world history with a blazing 22.09 seconds in the indoor event.

She won the outdoor 4x400 relay, and set the collegiate records for the outdoor 200 (21.80) and indoor 300 (35.80) and as part of the 4x400 relay, which ran 3:21.93 at this year’s Southeastern Conference Championships. She ran in 14 different events this year at the NCAA and SEC outdoor and indoor championship meets and earned a medal in all 14.

Steiner turned professional in the summer and immediately made her mark on the world stage.  She won the 200 at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, moving on to the World Athletics Championships, where she helped earn two gold medals for the United States as part of the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

