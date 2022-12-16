Woman hit, killed by train in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway in Rockcastle County after a woman was hit and killed by a train.

It happened Thursday night about half a mile south of Livingston.

The coroner was called to the scene around 8 p.m. He says the circumstances that led up to the incident are unknown at this time.

The victim’s name has not been released, but the coroner doesn’t think she was from the area.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.