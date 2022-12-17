100 bikes donated to Lexington schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. raised $10,000 for their second annual holiday bike drive.

In 2021, they delivered 68 brand new bikes to the children of The Leadership Academy at Millcreek Elementary. This year, they were able to collect 100 bikes.

“We’re very thankful to our donors and contributors that supported us and allow us to be a conduit to the community, to give back to our kids and make their Christmas better,” said polemarch of the Lexington Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Prenell Mitchell.

Mitchell says that giving back to the community is the purpose of their fraternity. He adds that the success of this year’s bike drive inspires him as he looks ahead to the future.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to give back at the level we did and it gives us the opportunity and the initiative to want to go even higher next year,” said Mitchell.

The bikes will be delivered to children at The Promise Academy at William Wells Brown, Booker T. Washington and Brenda Cowan Elementary Schools.

“To see their faces ya know and they’re running around like, ‘I want that bike. I want that bike.’ That’s a great feeling to be a part of that, to see the elation on the kids’ faces to see that, ‘That’s gonna go home with me. That’s gonna be my ride for the summer.’ That’s a good feeling,” said Mitchell.

