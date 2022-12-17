EKU rallies past Radford, 67-65

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite trailing for much of the game, EKU rallied to knock off Radford at McBrayer Arena on Saturday, 67-65.

Cooper Robb’s and-one with 6:16 left gave the Colonels their first lead since the 2:52 mark in the first half, sparking an 11-1 run for EKU.

Leland Walker led the winners with 13 points.

Isaiah Cozart scored 11 points, while pulling down 12 rebounds.

Michael Moreno, who scored a career-high 35 points earlier in the week, finished with 10.

EKU (6-6) hosts UNC Greensboro on Thursday at 2 p.m.

