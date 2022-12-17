Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a weather maker, which will spark snow showers through Sunday.

We’ll dry out and warm to the middle 30s by Monday.

Keeping a close eye on some wild winter weather as we end the week. A powerful arctic cold front will bring a winter mix, which will switch to snow by Friday. If the ingredients come together, we could see accumulating snow.

Behind the front, bitter cold temperatures settle in through Christmas. Expect highs in the teens and lows in the single digits. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

