Lexington mother-daughter duo create homemade Christmas cards to spread cheer to those who need it

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This time of year, we are all getting Christmas cards from friends and family, but one mother and daughter in Lexington have taken that to a new level.

Sue McAfee and her daughter Teresa Martin, have been busy elves, making hundreds on hundreds of handmade cards for veterans and nursing homes across the country.

Christmas, birthdays, Valentine’s Day; this table is almost always full of cards waiting to be mailed.

“One day, she was making a card, and she was very meticulous. It was taking her hours just to make one card,” said Sue. “I said, ‘Teresa, why don’t you just go buy a card?’”

“I’m very particular,” said Teresa.

Teresa started making cards about five years ago for children with cancer. As a two-time survivor, she knew the joy something simple could bring.

“They’re in the hospital, and they’re sick, and they want to be cheered up,” said Teresa.

It is a special bond between this mother-daughter duo that keeps them very busy.

“I think I make Christmas cards all year long. But I stop to make Valentine’s cards and Easter cards. Then I have the rest of my time to do Christmas cards,” said Sue.

The mission has taken on a life of its own. Cards have been sent across the country. Sue mails them out on her own, often boxes at a time.

“We really had a good time during the pandemic,” said Teresa. “The patients said what they like, so we made cards to what they were interested in.”

No two cards are the same. Each one is given their own personality and care.

“I can be creative and use my imagination,” said Sue.

A simple hobby turned into a mission of kindness and cheer all year long.

The pair got asked if they could make more than 200 cards for a veterans center in California. Sue isn’t sure she’ll get them there in time but is determined to at least bring some new year’s smiles to them.

