2 shot dead, more wounded at Atlanta apartment complex

At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment...
At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.

Police said in an evening statement that officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of “multiple persons shot” at the complex. Arriving, they found “several victims with gunshot wounds,” two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement added that several victims apparently “were taken to the hospital by private vehicle” before officers arrived at the property. It said police would provide a full accounting of the number of victims when possible.

Authorities were investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance.
One person killed in Montgomery County crash
A serious crash has occurred at Yellowstone Pkwy and Alumni Dr in Lexington.
Seven injured in five-car crash in Lexington
The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
WKYT Investigates | Kentucky’s sales tax changes
Makenzie Harlin, 21, was in the passenger seat of a car hit by a truck near the intersection of...
Lexington crash victim remembered as a light in the community
An investigation is underway in Rockcastle County after a woman was hit and killed by a train....
Woman hit, killed by train in Rockcastle County

Latest News

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) grabs the ball away from UCLA forward Kenneth Nwuba (14)...
Cats drop CBS Sports Classic matchup with UCLA, 63-53
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home
Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at...
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in layaways for families before Christmas
Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at...
JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in families' layaways