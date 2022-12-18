Cats drop CBS Sports Classic matchup with UCLA, 63-53

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WKYT) - No. 13 Kentucky trailed for most of Saturday’s game against No. 16 UCLA, losing at Madison Square Garden, 63-53.

Chris Livingston led the Cats with 14 points.

Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 8 points and 16 rebounds. Sahvir Wheeler finished with 11.

Kentucky (7-3) trailed 35-27 at the half.

UK tied it in the second half at 38-38, and again at 40-40. But UCLA scored six straight in winning going away.

The Wildcats are back home in Rupp Arena on Wednesday, when they face Florida A&M.

