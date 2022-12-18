Cats drop CBS Sports Classic matchup with UCLA, 63-53
UK now 7-3 on season
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WKYT) - No. 13 Kentucky trailed for most of Saturday’s game against No. 16 UCLA, losing at Madison Square Garden, 63-53.
Chris Livingston led the Cats with 14 points.
Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 8 points and 16 rebounds. Sahvir Wheeler finished with 11.
Kentucky (7-3) trailed 35-27 at the half.
UK tied it in the second half at 38-38, and again at 40-40. But UCLA scored six straight in winning going away.
The Wildcats are back home in Rupp Arena on Wednesday, when they face Florida A&M.
