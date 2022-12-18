Cats drop CBS Sports Classic matchup with UCLA, 63-53

UK now 7-3 on season
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) grabs the ball away from UCLA forward Kenneth Nwuba (14)...
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) grabs the ball away from UCLA forward Kenneth Nwuba (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the CBS Sports Classic, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)(Julia Nikhinson | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WKYT) - No. 13 Kentucky trailed for most of Saturday’s game against No. 16 UCLA, losing at Madison Square Garden, 63-53.

Chris Livingston led the Cats with 14 points.

Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 8 points and 16 rebounds. Sahvir Wheeler finished with 11.

Kentucky (7-3) trailed 35-27 at the half.

UK tied it in the second half at 38-38, and again at 40-40. But UCLA scored six straight in winning going away.

The Wildcats are back home in Rupp Arena on Wednesday, when they face Florida A&M.

