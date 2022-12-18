Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’

As people come together for the holidays, Kentucky is facing a ‘tripledemic.’
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As people come together for the holidays, Kentucky is facing a ‘tripledemic.’

“We’ve had COVID for the last two or three years it’s not gone away and actually we’re probably starting to see a little bit of an increase over the wintertime so that’s one virus,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx.

As of Friday, 15 Kentucky counties are reporting high COVID levels.

“We’re also into the flu season,” said Dr. Foxx.

In Lexington, 1,575 flu cases and nine flu-related deaths are confirmed.

“We’ve seen RSV which is an upper respiratory tract virus, affects mostly kids or worse in kids,” said Dr. Foxx.

Dr. Foxx says it’s important to protect yourself and your loved ones this holiday season.

“Social distancing is still important whether it be flu, COVID, RSV. If you can keep your distance from people, if you can limit the size of your gatherings, if you can make sure your air circulation is good,” said Dr. Foxx.

Washing your hands is also an important step to preventing illness. Dr. Foxx says wearing a mask is always an option as well.

“Don’t share cups, sauces, foods. don’t drink after one another. It’s never too late to get a vaccine whether it be flu or COVID. If you get sick, if you think you have COVID, you can test yourself and if you’re real sick, see your doctor because there are treatments out there,” said Dr. Foxx.

As COVID cases increase, the White House is once again providing Americans with free test kits at covidtests.gov.

“The bottom line is, unfortunately, if you’re sick, stay home. Don’t give the gift of COVID or flu to a family member,” said Dr. Foxx.

