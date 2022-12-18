Officials investigate fatal fire in Powell County

A fatal fire broke out in Clay City on Sunday.
A fatal fire broke out in Clay City on Sunday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLAY CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay City Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire that burned down a family’s home in Powell County.

Officials say that the initial call came in at around 11 A.M. on Sunday morning. By the time that crews arrived at the scene, the family’s mobile home was fully engulfed.

At least five people were living in the home. Officials have confirmed one person died in the fire. Two children suffered from burns and smoke inhalation injuries. Both were taken to UK hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

Several volunteer fire department agencies responded to the scene, as well as the Powell County Coroner and Kentucky State Police.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

