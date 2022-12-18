One person dead following Letcher County crash

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Letcher County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person was killed in a car crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 588 near the Uz community.

There was one person inside the car, but their name was not released.

The person was pronounced dead at Whitesburg ARH Hospital.

We will update this story when more information is available.

