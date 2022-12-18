One person dead following Letcher County crash

Residents displaced after Quincy crash
Residents displaced after Quincy crash(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Letcher County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person was killed in a car crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 588 near the Uz community.

There was one person inside the car, but their name was not released.

The person was pronounced dead at Whitesburg ARH Hospital.

We will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
Makenzie Harlin, 21, was in the passenger seat of a car hit by a truck near the intersection of...
Lexington crash victim remembered as a light in the community
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
Kadidra Roberts' body was found in a wooded area behind a home suggested by a psychic.
Mother says psychic’s tip led her to daughter’s remains
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home

Latest News

A fatal fire broke out in Clay City on Sunday.
Officials investigate fatal fire in Powell County
Fire truck generic MGN
KSP: One dead following Letcher County house fire
Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’
Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’
Expert talks to safety tips when toy shopping
Keeping toy safety in mind