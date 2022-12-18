Raised parking rates, extended hours in downtown Lex concern businesses and their workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you want to visit downtown Lexington in the new year, get ready to feel a pinch at the parking meter. City officials say rates are rising and hours of enforcement are extending starting on January 3.

It’s left downtown businesses we spoke with feeling frustrated.

Frank and Dino’s has dealt with a turbulent first year serving the people of Lexington,

“Covid probably affected every restaurant in America, right?” said Michael Vaccarezza, a general manager at the Short Street restaurant. “On top of that, we have the crime. People don’t want to come in because of the crime in the area.”

Vaccarezza says the changes to paid parking may make for more bumps in their road.

It’s not just about raised rates, but also extended hours...you’ll have to pay at a meter from 9 am to 9 pm Monday through Saturday starting in January.

The maximum stay in a spot is two hours, so LexPark officials believe it will help businesses. But Vaccarezza thinks otherwise.

“We do have people that - with the turnover - want to get out so they don’t have to pay more parking,” Vaccarezza said. “So they say that it could increase business, but in reality, it’s not going to change anything.”

They say it’s not only going to impact their customers, but their staff as well.

“Servers constantly have to come in and out of the restaurant, either moving their cars or putting their money in the meter,” said Caitlin, who serves at Frank and Dino’s.

Frank & Dino’s servers, hosts, cooks and more will have to deal with the increased rates and the turnover too. They say it will ultimately harm the consumer experience.

“They’re leaving guests unattended,” Caitlin added. “If you see a lot of traffic coming in and out, and employees coming in and out, I believe that does have a negative effect.”

Having pushed past the pandemic and issues with downtown crime, Frank and Dino’s hopes the new parking prices don’t take too great of a toll.

LexPark officials say the raised rates are due in part to having to meet new statewide sales tax requirements. They say the estimated annual impact of the tax is between $225,000 and $250,000.

