Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow and Bitter Cold Ahead
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to Christmas week and we have a harsh period of winter weather on the way. This brings snow in here for the end of the week with bitterly cold temps crashing in for the big weekend.
Here’s a breakdown of the wicked weather ahead
THURSDAY
- Rain develops across much of the region, but it may start as a bit of a mix.
- Winds kick in from the southwest as temps spike ahead of the arctic front.
THURSDAY NIGHT
- The arctic front races eastward as low pressure develops along it. I’m still not sure exactly where this low develops and moves, but that’s critical to the forecast.
- Temps drop 30-40 degrees in an hour or two. Given everything will be wet before this happens, a massive flash freeze will take place. Everything ices up, folks.
- Rain rapidly changes to snow behind the front. A period of moderate to heavy snow is likely. How long of a period is the question.
- Winds gust to 40mph-50mph will be likely.
- Temps go below zero by Friday morning.
- Wind chills may reach -25
FRIDAY
- The period of snow behind the front moves away during the morning.
- Wraparound snow should then kick in during the afternoon and evening as the storm cranks to our north.
- Travel conditions will be ugly during this time.
- Winds will continue to gust to 40mph-50mph at times. Blowing snow may be an issue.
- Temps stay in the teens and may even drop into the single digits at some point.
- Wind chills may drop as low as -20.
FRIDAY NIGHT
- The wraparound snows will pull away, but travel continues to look rather ugly.
- Temps make a run at 0 or below.
- Wind chills will continue to run in the -10 to -20 degree range.
CHRISTMAS EVE
- A few flurries or a snow shower will be around.
- Gusty winds slowly come down.
- Temps stay in the upper single digits to mid teens for highs.
- Wind chills hang in the -5 to -10 range.
CHRISTMAS DAY
- The sky looks dry
- Highs from the middle teens to low 20s.
- Wind chills from -5 to 5.
Please take precautions against the life-threatening cold coming.
