Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow and Bitter Cold Ahead

COLD(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to Christmas week and we have a harsh period of winter weather on the way. This brings snow in here for the end of the week with bitterly cold temps crashing in for the big weekend.

Here’s a breakdown of the wicked weather ahead

THURSDAY

  • Rain develops across much of the region, but it may start as a bit of a mix.
  • Winds kick in from the southwest as temps spike ahead of the arctic front.

THURSDAY NIGHT

  • The arctic front races eastward as low pressure develops along it. I’m still not sure exactly where this low develops and moves, but that’s critical to the forecast.
  • Temps drop 30-40 degrees in an hour or two. Given everything will be wet before this happens, a massive flash freeze will take place. Everything ices up, folks.
  • Rain rapidly changes to snow behind the front. A period of moderate to heavy snow is likely. How long of a period is the question.
  • Winds gust to 40mph-50mph will be likely.
  • Temps go below zero by Friday morning.
  • Wind chills may reach -25

FRIDAY

  • The period of snow behind the front moves away during the morning.
  • Wraparound snow should then kick in during the afternoon and evening as the storm cranks to our north.
  • Travel conditions will be ugly during this time.
  • Winds will continue to gust to 40mph-50mph at times. Blowing snow may be an issue.
  • Temps stay in the teens and may even drop into the single digits at some point.
  • Wind chills may drop as low as -20.

FRIDAY NIGHT

  • The wraparound snows will pull away, but travel continues to look rather ugly.
  • Temps make a run at 0 or below.
  • Wind chills will continue to run in the -10 to -20 degree range.

CHRISTMAS EVE

  • A few flurries or a snow shower will be around.
  • Gusty winds slowly come down.
  • Temps stay in the upper single digits to mid teens for highs.
  • Wind chills hang in the -5 to -10 range.

CHRISTMAS DAY

  • The sky looks dry
  • Highs from the middle teens to low 20s.
  • Wind chills from -5 to 5.

Please take precautions against the life-threatening cold coming.

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast