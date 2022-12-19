Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow and Bitter Cold Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to Christmas week and we have a harsh period of winter weather on the way. This brings snow in here for the end of the week with bitterly cold temps crashing in for the big weekend.

Here’s a breakdown of the wicked weather ahead

THURSDAY

Winds kick in from the southwest as temps spike ahead of the arctic front.

Rain develops across much of the region, but it may start as a bit of a mix.

THURSDAY NIGHT

The arctic front races eastward as low pressure develops along it. I’m still not sure exactly where this low develops and moves, but that’s critical to the forecast.

Temps drop 30-40 degrees in an hour or two. Given everything will be wet before this happens, a massive flash freeze will take place. Everything ices up, folks.

Rain rapidly changes to snow behind the front. A period of moderate to heavy snow is likely. How long of a period is the question.

Winds gust to 40mph-50mph will be likely.

Temps go below zero by Friday morning.