Governor Beshear announces nearly $15.8 million for eviction relief in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear stopped in his hometown of Lexington to announce more than $15 million earmarked for eviction relief in the city.

The Governor says these funds will help struggling renters, landlords and homeowners pay the bills.

“So today, I’m announcing that we are reallocating nearly $15.8 million in federal funds to help keep Fayette County families safe, warm and in their homes,” said Governor Beshear.

This is part of the Governor’s Healthy at Home eviction relief fund. The program has been in place since February 2021.

Over time, the city has received $46 million in these funds to help with eviction relief. Those who qualify can receive up to 15 months of rent and utility assistance.

“one in every 12 renters in Lexington has been helped by our housing stabilization program,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. “More than 1,100 different landlords have received funds.”

Just how bad is the current eviction problem in Lexington?

Fayette District Court judge Denotra Gunther sees a lot of eviction cases every week.

“It’s about 35 to 40 cases on my docket per week, and there’s five of us, so you multiply that number 40 times five, and that’s how many cases you have,” said Judge Gunther

First District Council member James Brown predicts the way things are going due to inflation, the city will need more of these funds in the future.

“I think we gotta continue to help folks that are facing challenges, but we also gotta do things in this city to help provide opportunities to people not just to give a handout but to give a hand up,” said Brown.

Ginny Ramsey, director of the Catholic Action Center and long-time advocate for the homeless, says every dollar for eviction relief is wonderful, but she says in the past those funds have come with challenges.

“We would like to see the entire process streamlined because that has been a challenge for many folks,” said Ramsey.

