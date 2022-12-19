Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Bitterly cold air for Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This is going to be the tale of two very different forecasts in just a matter of days.

To get things going this week, we’ll find some chilly air with temperatures running in the 30s and 40s through the middle of the week. We should come in around 45 degrees for your highs and by the end of the week, we will struggle to get out of the single digits.

Let’s focus on this monster system that blows in for the end of the week.

PRECIPITATION

As this plows into the region, you will see plain old rain during the onset. These showers will be here on Thursday. There might even be a quick heavy downpour pass through your skies. As the colder air wraps in, a very rapid change from rain to snow will happen. This change happens so fast that I am even concerned there might be a flash freeze. What’s that? Any water that has fallen on Thursday will freeze up in just a few hours. It will lead to a layer of ice. Anything falling from the sky will then become snow. I don’t even think there is a very long period of mixing. It all happens so fast! Yes, I think we put some snow on the ground. The “how much” is the question I am still trying to answer.

TEMPERATURES

That rapid fall will take us for the 40s on Thursday and replace them with teens to single digits by Friday. This kind of drop is one that can cause all kinds of problems. Wind chill readings will fall all the way down to near -20 or colder. It will be with us through the holiday weekend.

WIND

This extremely strong low will cause wind gusts to reach 40 to 50 MPH. That’s why it looks like Wind Chill readings could dip so low. Winds like that will combine with snow to cause visibility to reach significantly low levels. I am talking Blizzard-like conditions! There’s a chance that an actual Blizzard warning is issued for areas close to us or right on top of our region.

Still, a lot to go through before we make snowfall forecasts for this system. Just be prepared for some ridiculously cold air!

Take care of each other!

