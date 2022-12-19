Lexington parking officials say upcoming rate increase is long overdue

LexPark officials say the raised rates are due in part to meeting the new statewide sales tax requirement.(Jeremy Tombs)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Out with the old and in with the new. 2023 means changes are coming to downtown parking meter hours of enforcement and a rate increase.

Gary Means, the executive director of Lexington and Fayette County Parking Authority, believes it is long overdue.

“It was right before the pandemic that we were thinking of increasing the hours and Saturdays, and we just tapped the brakes because of the pandemic just like everybody else did,” said Means. “We did a lot of things during the pandemic like free pick up and drop off spaces and things like that to benefit, but as we kind of work our way back out and see where the revenue trends are.”

The LFCPA manages four garages and more than 1,200 metered spaces and receives no taxpayer funding. They estimate the average user will see an additional 30 cent increase, and those additional funds will be put toward repairs, maintenance and security.

Meanwhile, area businesses and employees are concerned about how quickly those dimes will add up.

Maddie Parks works at Dudley’s on Short and helped create an online petition opposing the change, which has already garnered nearly 100 signatures in less than 24 hours.

“You shouldn’t have to worry all night that you’re going to get a parking ticket,” Parks said. “That is so absurd. We don’t want to generate revenue by hurting our loyal customers who are coming to spend their time down here.”

Parks says it is a change they aren’t looking forward to and are concerned about long-term effects and impacts on downtown businesses.

The highest meter rates in the Lexington area will now be $2.00 an hour, which puts Lexington at the same maximum rate as the University of Kentucky.

