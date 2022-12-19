Crews respond to separate, simultaneous incidents at J.M. Smucker plant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters dealt with two different situations when responding to the J.M. Smucker plant on Winchester Road in Lexington.

Fire department officials tell us they responded shortly after 11 Monday morning for a reported hazmat incident.

When crews got there, they discovered there were two separate incidents going on. The first was a small ammonia leak, and the second was a fire at one of the roasters within the plant.

Additional fire units were called in to manage both incidents, which were in different parts of the building.

The sprinkler system activated and knocked down the bulk of the fire. The fire did extend outside the point of origin to the roof and at least one of the stacks. The fire has since been extinguished.

Fire officials say the ammonia leak was contained to the area of origin and the building has been ventilated.

We’re told all the workers at the plant got out, and no injuries were reported. Our crew at the scene says it looks like the workers have been allowed to go back inside the plant.

Company officials say they are working through their restart procedures.

This is a developing story.

