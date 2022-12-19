Officials looking for man who reportedly jumped into Kentucky River

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad confirmed multiple agencies are looking for a missing man in Perry County.

According to a post on the London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook page, the man was last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Hazard on Friday.

We will update this story when more information is available.

