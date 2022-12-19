One person seriously hurt in Richmond shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Richmond.

Police say they responded around 3:30 Monday afternoon to Turpin Drive, where the victim was found.

However, we’re told they think the shooting actually happened on nearby McWhorter Court and the victim ended up on Turpin Drive.

The victim was shot in the leg area and was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police say they are still working to piece together what exactly happened.

This is a developing story.

