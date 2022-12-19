Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up

Patrick Hall was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail.
Patrick Hall was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail.(Pike County Detention Center)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Court records obtained by WKYT say a man threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University after his son was academically suspended.

That man, Patrick Hall of Pike County, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail.

Police were dispatched last week to the Whitlock Building on EKU’s campus, which houses the university’s admissions and registrar offices.

They say an academic advisor reported Hall called her office, ”screaming and cursing at her and made threats to blow her and EKY up,” adding Hall’s son had been academically suspended earlier in the week.

A senior counselor also reported that Hall had threatened her, saying that he was a firefighter and above the law.

Pike County officials tell us that Hall and his son are both members of the Big Creek Volunteer Fire Department. We’re told Hall has been suspended until further notice.

When the senior counselor asked Hall if he was threatening her, he stated, “it’s a promise sweetheart. I promise I could tear you up,” adding, ”I was in the military. I know that you have to rough up a few people to get s*** done.”

According to court records, Hall told police that he was angry and it did not matter to him if the school blew up because of how the staff handled his son’s grades.

Hall has been charged with terroristic threatening. He is being held in the Pike County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are a number of fire crews at the JM Smucker plant on Winchester Road.
Crews respond to separate, simultaneous incidents at J.M. Smucker plant
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’
Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’

Latest News

Pipes
Three tips to protect your plumbing during cold weather
There are a number of fire crews at the JM Smucker plant on Winchester Road.
Crews respond to separate, simultaneous incidents at J.M. Smucker plant
Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to...
Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky
The Catholic Action Center’s 27th annual Faith and Community Christmas Store is underway. The...
Volunteers needed as annual Community Christmas Store gets underway