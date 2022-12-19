Three tips to protect your plumbing during cold weather

Pipes
Pipes(WILX)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bitter cold air, which will arrive late this week, could cause some trouble with your plumbing.

Here are three tips to help prevent frozen pipes:

Nathan Halliday is a plumber and commercial sales representative for Dauenhauer Plumbing.

“You’ll need to just slowly drip your, each faucet in the house, just a slow drip,” Halliday said.

Second, open the cabinet doors. This allows warm air around the pipes. This is important, especially considering what might happen if your pipes burst.

“Sometimes we have to shut your water off, and you may not have water for a few days because there is several breaks in your lines, so it’s something that can get pretty expensive for little maintenance to prevent it,” Halliday said.

Finally, make sure you know where your main water shut-off valve is located for your home. It is typically in a utility room, closet, basement or crawlspace.

If you plan on going out of town, set the thermostat no lower than 55 degrees, which is safe for pipes.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are a number of fire crews at the JM Smucker plant on Winchester Road.
Crews respond to separate, simultaneous incidents at J.M. Smucker plant
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’
Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’

Latest News

Patrick Hall was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail.
Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up
There are a number of fire crews at the JM Smucker plant on Winchester Road.
Crews respond to separate, simultaneous incidents at J.M. Smucker plant
Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to...
Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky
The Catholic Action Center’s 27th annual Faith and Community Christmas Store is underway. The...
Volunteers needed as annual Community Christmas Store gets underway