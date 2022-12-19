Woman accused of driving more than 4x legal limit, crashes with 5 girls inside minivan, court docs say

Melissa Frampton, 40, was arrested and charged with five counts of child endangering and one...
Melissa Frampton, 40, was arrested and charged with five counts of child endangering and one count each of OVI, OVI breath .170 or over and failure to maintain reasonable control.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A woman in Cincinnati who crashed her minivan with five girls inside is accused of being more than four times over the legal limit to drink and drive, according to court records.

Melissa Frampton, 40, was arrested and charged with five counts of child endangering and one count each of operating a vehicle impaired, OVI breath .170 or over and failure to maintain reasonable control, WXIX reported.

The police citation shows Frampton had a blood alcohol concentration of .369 at the time of her arrest, around 6 p.m. Saturday.

“While operating a vehicle, Mrs. Frampton ran off the roadway causing an auto accident,” Green Township police wrote in her criminal complaints. “At the time of the accident, there were five juveniles inside the vehicle. ... Mrs. Frampton was arrested for OVI due to this incident.”

According to the University of Toledo, someone with a blood alcohol level of .31 and up can experience symptoms comparable to levels of surgical amnesia, and the onset of a coma, the possibility of acute alcohol poisoning and death due to respiratory arrest is likely in 50% of drinkers with that level.

Authorities said no injuries were reported in the crash.

Frampton’s relationship with the children was not immediately clear Monday morning. She shares the same last name as one of the girls.

Court records say Frampton had “control” over them at the time of the alleged crimes.

The citation states this is Frampton’s first OVI offense.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home
Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’
Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’
Residents displaced after Quincy crash
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Letcher Co. crash
A fatal fire broke out in Clay City on Sunday.
Officials investigate fatal fire in Powell County

Latest News

There are a number of fire crews at the JM Smucker plant on Winchester Road.
Multiple fire crews responding to J.M. Smucker plant
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Proud Boys Capitol riot trial begins as Jan. 6 panel report looms
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 near Toronto before officer kills him
Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
Nighttime drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus