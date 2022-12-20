KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear will be in Eastern Kentucky Tuesday afternoon for a housing announcement.

[WATCH that announcement live above at 1:30 p.m. ET]

The announcement comes as many people in the region are struggling to get into their homes after the flooding.

There are a lot of different issues people are facing with housing. Some had no home to go back to after the flooding and they are still in a trailer waiting for a new permanent home to be built or found.

Others have a home, but the flood waters did so much damage it has to be completely cleared out and rebuilt from the inside.

There are hundreds of people with various kinds of needs and with winter and cold weather upon us, that presents even more challenges. Housing officials say it’s not just that some people don’t have homes is that they don’t have adequate homes to keep the cold out.

Housing officials tell us many homes do not have adequate heat and some people may have to spend enormous amounts of money to heat substandard homes.

