Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Dangerous winter weather ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to see the setup evolving toward a wild ride of winter weather coming from Thursday through Christmas Weekend. Snow, blowing snow, bitter cold temps and life-threatening wind chills are on the way to Kentucky and surrounding states.

This whole setup essentially boils down to where the arctic front is when low pressure develops along it. The trend since yesterday has been for this front to make it farther east before that low develops.

THURSDAY

Rain develops across much of the region, but it may start as a bit of a mix.

Winds kick in from the southwest as temps spike ahead of the arctic front.

Most of us hit the middle and upper 40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT

The arctic front races eastward as low pressure develops along it. I’m still not sure exactly where this low develops and moves, but that’s critical to the forecast.

Temps drop 30-40 degrees in an hour or two. Given everything will be wet before this happens, a massive flash freeze will take place. Everything ices up fast, folks.

Rain rapidly changes to snow behind the front. A period of moderate to heavy snow is likely, but this only lasts for a few hours as it moves through. Travel conditions will become treacherous very quickly with this band of snow.

Winds gust to 40mph will be likely.

Temps go below zero by Friday morning for central and western Kentucky. Single digits show up in the east.

Wind chills may reach -25 and could push -30 in the north.

FRIDAY

The period of snow behind the front moves away during the morning.

After a break with flakes, wraparound snow globe light snows should then kick in during the afternoon and evening as the storm cranks to our north.

Travel conditions will be ugly during this time.

Winds will continue to gust to 40mph-50mph at times. Blowing snow may be an issue.

Temps likely stay in the single digits for most of the state.

Wind chills may drop as low as -25.

FRIDAY NIGHT

The wraparound snows will pull away, but travel continues to look rather ugly.

Temps make a run at 0 or below.

Wind chills will continue to run in the -10 to -20 degree range.

CHRISTMAS EVE

A few flurries or a snow shower will be around.

Gusty winds slowly come down.

Temps stay in the upper single digits to mid teens for highs.

Wind chills hang in the -5 to -15 range.

CHRISTMAS DAY

A couple of flurries will be possible.

Highs from the middle teens to low 20s.

Wind chills from -10 to 5.

