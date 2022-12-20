‘Dangerous’ suspect wanted on attempted murder charge after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is wanted on an attempted murder charge after a shooting in Richmond.

Police say they responded around 3:30 Monday afternoon to Turpin Drive, where the victim was found. However, police say the shooting actually happened on nearby McWhorter Court and the victim ended up on Turpin Drive.

The victim was shot in the leg area and was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

According to police, they were able to identify 52-year-old Russell “Mark” Masters as the suspect. Police say they found Masters a short time later, but he was able to get away after an overnight police chase.

Police say Masters was last seen with a gun and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Masters should contact the police.

